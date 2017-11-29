3 car crash in La Crescent sends one to the hospital

A three-car accident sends one person to the hospital Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 10:30am at the Highway 16 intersection in La Crescent after one vehicle heading East towards La Crosse ran a red light and struck another vehicle. One driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other drivers were not injured in the crash.
