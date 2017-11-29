3 car crash in La Crescent sends one to the hospital - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

3 car crash in La Crescent sends one to the hospital

By Jimmy Kruckow, MMJ
La Crescent, MN (WXOW) -

A three-car accident sends one person to the hospital Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 10:30am at the Highway 16 intersection in La Crescent after one vehicle heading East towards La Crosse ran a red light and struck another vehicle.  One driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.  The other drivers were not injured in the crash.

