Walker announces national ad campaign to attract workers - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Walker announces national ad campaign to attract workers

Posted: Updated:
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

Gov. Scott Walker is calling on the Legislature to approve nearly $7 million to pay for a national ad campaign to bring more workers into Wisconsin.

Walker announced the new marketing effort at a meeting Wednesday of the state chamber of commerce. Walker says the campaign will focus on bringing military veterans and their families to the state as well as young professionals currently living in the Midwest, particularly in cities like Chicago, Detroit and the Twin Cities.

The push to attract more workers comes as Foxconn Technology Group proceeds with its plan to open a display-screen factory in between Milwaukee and Chicago that could employ more than 3,000 people.

Walker says the need for workers goes beyond just Foxconn, but includes all employers across the state.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.