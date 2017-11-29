Houston County Sheriff searching for assault suspect

The Houston County Sheriff's Office would like the public's help in finding a suspect involved in an assault and robbery.

Sheriff Mark Inglett said investigators identified the suspect of a recent robbery and assault as 30-year-old Justin Farley Shoemaker.

The incident happened, according to the victim who told a deputy, when she returned to her Sheldon Township home. She said a suspect wearing a ski mask came up to her, hit her in the face multiple times, and knocked her to the ground. The suspect then stole the woman's purse and fled the area in a dark colored vehicle.

Surveillance video found during the investigation helped identify Shoemaker as the suspect.

According to the sheriff, this was an isolated incident. He said the suspect and the victim know each other.

An arrest warrant was issued for Shoemaker on charges including robbery, assault, stalking, and theft.

Sheriff Inglett said Shoemaker was living in the Caledonia area, but does have ties to the Rochester area.

Anyone with information can contact the Houston County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 507-725-5122. Callers can remain anonymous.