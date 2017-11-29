Viterbo cruises past Georgetown - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Viterbo cruises past Georgetown

Posted: Updated:
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (WXOW) - -

Make it two straight easy wins for the Viterbo volleyball team.

They crushed Georgetown in straight sets Wednesday at the NAIA National Tournament 25-12, 25-20 and 25-18.

Sparta graduate Aubrey Aspen led the way with 12 kills.

Teammate Natalie Geidel had 11.

Even though the V-Hawks have one more match to go in pool play the win Wednesday guaranteed them a spot in the Sweet 16.

Viterbo is now 36-1 and will play Eastern Oregon Thursday before the Sweet 16 begins on Friday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.