Viterbo cruises past Georgetown

Make it two straight easy wins for the Viterbo volleyball team.
They crushed Georgetown in straight sets Wednesday at the NAIA National Tournament 25-12, 25-20 and 25-18.
Sparta graduate Aubrey Aspen led the way with 12 kills.
Teammate Natalie Geidel had 11.
Even though the V-Hawks have one more match to go in pool play the win Wednesday guaranteed them a spot in the Sweet 16.
Viterbo is now 36-1 and will play Eastern Oregon Thursday before the Sweet 16 begins on Friday.
