Viterbo cruises past Georgetown

Make it two straight easy wins for the Viterbo volleyball team.

They crushed Georgetown in straight sets Wednesday at the NAIA National Tournament 25-12, 25-20 and 25-18.

Sparta graduate Aubrey Aspen led the way with 12 kills.

Teammate Natalie Geidel had 11.

Even though the V-Hawks have one more match to go in pool play the win Wednesday guaranteed them a spot in the Sweet 16.

Viterbo is now 36-1 and will play Eastern Oregon Thursday before the Sweet 16 begins on Friday.