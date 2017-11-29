Free Little Pantry helping Hamilton neighborhood

'Take what you need...give what you can'.

It's the motto of the Hamilton Helping Hands Free Little Pantry in front of the school on the south side of La Crosse.

The pantry is open 24 hours a day for anyone to use.

They're also accepting donations of non-perishable items such as canned goods, clothing, soaps, and shampoos.

"We want people to give year round but especially this time of year when a lot of families are facing financial hardship, they have the extra bills of heating and electricity in the cold winter months so those paychecks get thinner and thinner so to have a little bit of a buffer for them means a lot," said Angela Manke, Chair of the Hamilton Neighborhood Association.

"Its really been great when I have been here dropping off things, and people have been picking things up they have always been thankful," said Charley Weeth of La Crosse Neighborhoods, Inc. "Its been a wonderful experience to see moms and kids picking up items from toilet paper to toothpaste, things that they need."

If you'd like to learn more about the pantry or how to donate, check out their Facebook page here.