Evers asks Wisconsin Supreme Court for his own attorney

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - State Superintendent Tony Evers has asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to disqualify Attorney General Brad Schimel from representing him in a lawsuit related to the powers of his office.

Evers doesn't want Schimel's Department of Justice to be his attorney because Schimel agrees with the position taken by a conservative law firm in a lawsuit against Evers. The lawsuit alleges that Evers is in violation of a recently passed state law giving the governor oversight powers in the agency rule-making process.

Evers argues in Wednesday's filing that the issue was resolved by the Supreme Court in a ruling earlier this year saying the governor doesn't have authority over the state superintendent.

Evers is running for governor as a Democrat. He says Republican Gov. Scott Walker's attempt to force Schimel to represent him is an abuse of power.

