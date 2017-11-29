Park Board approves new design for Municipal Boat Harbor

The La Crosse Municipal Boat Harbor will open next May as scheduled after the Park Board unanimously approved the new design.

It was the second design drafted by the Parks and Recreation Department. Boaters rejected the first draft earlier this month because of concern over the number of spaces for houseboats and overall congestion. Members of the Parks and Recreation Department worked with boaters to address those issues and create a draft that would make both sides happy.

With a short public hearing and no complaints about the design, the harbor project will move forward.

"Change is always hard, but I think at the end of the day, this design that will be presented is a really solid move forward for the city and the boat harbor itself," said Jay Odegaard, Superintendent with the La Crosse Parks and Recreation Department.

"They compromised, we compromised," said Dennis Smalley with the La Crosse Boat Harbor Neighborhood. "They saw things that they didn't see, and we saw things that we didn't see. So, I'm happy. I support the design."

The Park Board will continue to meet with boat harbor users regularly as the process moves forward. Smalley hopes communication between all parties involved continues in the future.