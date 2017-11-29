La Crosse School District employee arrested on child sex assault charges

A part-time employee with the La Crosse School District is arrested and jailed on child sexual assault charges.
According to an email sent out by La Crosse School District Superintendent Randy Nelson Wednesday, Dustin Bagstad was a part-time show choir co-director for the district. The email, which can be read in its entirety below, said Bagstad was arrested Wednesday and is facing criminal charges related to child sexual assault.
Online jail records show that Bagstad is held in the La Crosse County Jail, without bond, on after his arrest on charges of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child, Repeated 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of Same Child, and Sex Assault of Student by School Staff.
In the email from the district, Nelson said that Bagstad was placed on administrative leave of absence pending the outcome of the case. He isn't to have any contact with district students and is not allowed on district property.
The email said the district is cooperating with law enforcement and the District Attorney's office on the case. The email encouraged anyone with information about the case should contact law enforcement.
November 29, 2017
Re: District part-time employee facing criminal charges
Dear Parents and Guardians,
We believe it is important to inform you of a situation impacting our school community. Dustin Bagstad, a part-time show choir co-director for the District, was arrested today and is facing criminal charges related to child sexual assault.
Upon learning of this situation, the District placed Mr. Bagstad on an administrative leave of absence pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation. As part of this leave, he is to have no contact with District students and is not allowed to access District property.
We are continuing to cooperate with law enforcement officers and the District Attorney’s office regarding this case. We encourage individuals with information about this case to contact your local law enforcement agency.
As always, our school counselors and social workers are prepared to respond to and support our students, families, and staff with all available resources. If you have any questions or concerns about this matter, please direct them to our Director of Secondary Education, Stacey Everson at severson@lacrossesd.org. We hope you understand that we may not be able to share certain information about this matter.
We know that the most important responsibility we have in our District is always the safety and support of our students and staff, and we strive to provide an environment where all feel safe in our District.
We are thankful for the continued support of our families and our community.
Randy Nelson
Superintendent of Schools
