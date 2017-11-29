La Crosse School District employee arrested on child sex assault charges

A part-time employee with the La Crosse School District is arrested and jailed on child sexual assault charges.

According to an email sent out by La Crosse School District Superintendent Randy Nelson Wednesday, Dustin Bagstad was a part-time show choir co-director for the district. The email, which can be read in its entirety below, said Bagstad was arrested Wednesday and is facing criminal charges related to child sexual assault.

Online jail records show that Bagstad is held in the La Crosse County Jail, without bond, on after his arrest on charges of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child, Repeated 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of Same Child, and Sex Assault of Student by School Staff.

In the email from the district, Nelson said that Bagstad was placed on administrative leave of absence pending the outcome of the case. He isn't to have any contact with district students and is not allowed on district property.

The email said the district is cooperating with law enforcement and the District Attorney's office on the case. The email encouraged anyone with information about the case should contact law enforcement.

This is a developing story. We'll have additional information as it becomes available.