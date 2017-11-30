Holiday gifts with Something Special from Wisconsin

If you still have gifts to get your loved ones this holiday, Alice in Dairyland Crystal Siemers-Peterman has Something Special from Wisconsin. Crystal Siemers-Peterman is the 70th Alice in Dairyland with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade & Consumer Protection.

The Something Special from Wisconsin™ program certifies that the items are produced, processed or made with Wisconsin ingredients, making it easy to support Wisconsin businesses while celebrating the holiday season.



o Wisconsin Cheese has hundreds of flavors and uses too! For an authentic southern taste, try Martha's Pimento Cheese, which comes in a variety of flavors like Mild, Jalapeno, Child de Arbol.

o LoVino Sangria can be served with a fresh fruit mix including unique Wisconsin fruits like cranberries. Blended with ripe juicy berries and infused with a hint of orange and coconut, it's fruity but not too sweet.

o Other products are perfect for the grill master in the family. Spark Spices are handcrafted in small batches to ensure quality. All are gluten free and no MSG is added.

o Uncle Louie's BBQ sauce is an old family recipe. For more than 50 years Uncle Louie made batches of his secret BBQ at his home in Mayville, WI. You'll be able to flavor meats quickly with this delicious ready-made BBQ sauce.

o Chosen Stones of Richland Center makes these beautiful Wisconsin shaped cutting board, serving trays and coasters from Wisconsin wood. Perfect for serving cheese and other snack food.

o You can make your daily life a little easier with Patrick Cudahy packaged meats and sliced snacks. Delicious turkey and ham along with peperoni and salami thick sliced snacks are delicious options.

Wisconsin made products can easily be identified by looking for the red something special from Wisconsin logo. It is a red circle or oval that has white and yellow lettering.

At least 50% of the packaging, production or ingredients are attributed to our state. Visit SomethingSpecialWI.com to order your gifts.