4-year-old cancer patient's special delivery

A 4-year-old battling stage four cancer will spend her holiday season in the hospital, but a little cheer in the form of a Christmas card could help.

Ruby Millea was diagnosed with high risk Neuroblastoma and already underwent a major surgery to remove 95% of the tumor. As part of her stay at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, one of Ruby's nurses put up a mailbox for holiday cards outside her room. Having spent the last few holidays in the hospital and likely looking at spending the next few the same way, Ruby's mom said she's looking forward to some cheer.

To send a card to Ruby, address it to:

Neely Pediatric Bone Marrow Unit

Floating 6

755 Washington St.

Boston, MA 02111

c/o Catherine Cattley