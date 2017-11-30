Oregon airport says photo of Garrison Keillor won't return

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) - Humorist and best-selling author Garrison Keillor's days at an Oregon airport are over.

The Register-Guard reports the city of Eugene says the "flying people" photo of Keillor will not be among photos reinstalled at the Eugene Airport as the facility resurrects much of the 176-photo exhibit.

The decision comes after Minnesota Public Radio announced it the creator and former host of "A Prairie Home Companion" for "his inappropriate behavior with an individual who worked with him."

Keillor is the most famous and only nonlocal person to be photographed for the "Flight Patterns" exhibit that is slated to be reinstalled at the airport.

The city removed the exhibit in fall 2015 during a remodeling and expansion period.

