Tribe tries to persuade judge to save lawsuit against state

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohicans is trying to persuade a federal judge to preserve a casino expansion lawsuit against the state.

The tribe filed a federal lawsuit this year against the Ho-Chunk and the state alleging that the Ho-Chunk are expanding their Wittenburg casino in violation of their compact. The Stockbridge-Munsee operate their own casino nearby.

U.S. District Judge James Peterson dismissed the Ho-Chunk from the lawsuit in October, ruling the Stockbridge-Munsee should have sued in 2008 when the Wittenburg casino opened.

The Stockbridge-Munsee filed briefs with Peterson late Wednesday urging him not to dismiss the state from the lawsuit on the same grounds, arguing the Wisconsin statute of limitations doesn't apply because they're a sovereign nation and the expansion didn't begin until 2014, after the statute of limitations expired.

