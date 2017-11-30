Sheboygan County driver clocked at 125 mph says he was 'late for work'

What looked like a flash past a Sheboygan County Sheriff's deputy on I-43 was actually a car traveling 125 mph.

In the early morning of November 22nd, Zachary Aschenbach was on his way to work at Rockline according to a criminal complaint. He was reportedly worried that if he was late for work, he would lose his job.

He initially got away from Sheboygan deputies and Kohler police, but crashed on an off-ramp towards Kohler. He allegedly ran from the vehicle, which stopped at the top of a hill.

Investigators confirmed through Aschenbach's girlfriend that he took her car from Manitowoc and left for work.

"We know we're looking for Zach. We're going to call off the search, thanks for your assistance," one deputy radioed out. "If you see him on the road, you can detain him. I have charges."

He was taken into custody and is due in court next month.

No one was injured.