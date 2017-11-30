New deer registration process hurting local economies

SHIOCTON (WKOW) -- Some businesses traditionally tied to deer hunting say they've taken a hit due to the new registration process.

The recently ended gun deer season was only the second time hunters were required to register their deer online or over the phone.

That means people aren't showing up to physically register their deer anymore, causing Dick Wickesberg a bar owner in Shiocton to lose nearly half of his deer season business.

"Nobody stops no more, they don't have a purpose to stop anymore, most people when they shoot a deer they go right home, that's it, you don't see them anymore and it's been very devastating to these small communities," says Wickesberg.

But while the new registration puts a damper on business the DNR says the new registration process is more convenient for hunters.