UPDATE: Victim of car-pedestrian accident on life support

La Crosse Police said a La Crosse man is on life support after being struck by a vehicle while crossing South Avenue Wednesday evening.

In a statement, police said witnesses saw Eric Emerson abruptly attempt to cross South Avenue around 5:38 p.m. As he did, he was struck by a vehicle driven by Travis Brewer of La Crosse. Brewer was driving north on South Avenue when he struck Emerson at the intersection with 7th Street.

Police said Brewer was cited for driving after suspension and for not carrying mandatory automobile insurance.

