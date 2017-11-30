UPDATE: Victim of car-pedestrian accident on life support - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

UPDATE: Victim of car-pedestrian accident on life support

By Mackenzie Amundsen, Multi-Media Journalist
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

La Crosse Police said a La Crosse man is on life support after being struck by a vehicle while crossing South Avenue Wednesday evening.

In a statement, police said witnesses saw Eric Emerson abruptly attempt to cross South Avenue around 5:38 p.m. As he did, he was struck by a vehicle driven by Travis Brewer of La Crosse. Brewer was driving north on South Avenue when he struck Emerson at the intersection with 7th Street.

Police said Brewer was cited for driving after suspension and for not carrying mandatory automobile insurance. 

A car versus pedestrian accident had parts of South Avenue closed down to one lane on Wednesday night.

At 5:38 p.m., the La Crosse Police Department was called to the intersection of 7th Street S and South Avenue where a car hit a pedestrian crossing the street. The pedestrian was transported to Gundersen Health System by Tri-State Ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

Police shut down the intersection following the accident to conduct an investigation at the scene.

No names have been released. The condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.

