Man injured in bluff fall

A man was injured early Wednesday evening after falling from Grandad Bluff.

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, the man fell from the bluff around 5 p.m. at a location near Bliss Road. The fire department, utilizing a rope system, was able to move him further down the bluff for rescue.

The man was treated on scene for injuries and then transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

The man's name has not been released.