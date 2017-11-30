Man injured in bluff fall - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Man injured in bluff fall

Posted: Updated:
By Roger Staffaroni, Assignment Editor
Connect
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

A man was injured early Wednesday evening after falling from Grandad Bluff. 

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, the man fell from the bluff around 5 p.m. at a location near Bliss Road.   The fire department, utilizing a rope system, was able to move him further down the bluff for rescue. 

The man was treated on scene for injuries and then transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

The man's name has not been released. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.