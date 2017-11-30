Man injured in bluff fall

A man was injured early Wednesday evening after falling from Grandad Bluff.
According to the La Crosse Fire Department, the man fell from the bluff around 5 p.m. at a location near Bliss Road. The fire department, utilizing a rope system, was able to move him further down the bluff for rescue.
The man was treated on scene for injuries and then transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
The man's name has not been released.
