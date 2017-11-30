Gov. Walker appoints new judge for Monroe County

Following in his father's footsteps, a Tomah attorney becomes the new judge for Monroe County.

Governor Scott Walker made the announcement Thursday naming Richard Radcliffe as the new judge for Monroe County.

Radcliffe is replacing Judge J. David Rice who recently retired from the bench.

“Rick is a distinguished attorney who brings valuable civil and business law experience in addition to over 25 years of public sector work in the Tomah City Attorney’s office. His judicial temperament and firm commitment to the rule of law give me great confidence that he will make an excellent judge,” said Governor Walker.

A graduate of the University of Wisconsin Law School, Radcliffe is currently a partner in the Tomah law firm of Mubarak, Radcliffe, & Berry, S.C.

He also has served as the Tomah City Attorney.

His father, Judge Robert W. Radcliffe, served as Jackson County Judge for 18 years.