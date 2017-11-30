Driver airlifted after hitting farm manure spreader near Lewiston

A man from Utica was badly hurt Wednesday when he drove his car into the rear of a farm manure spreader being pulled by a tractor.

Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude said the crash happened about 5 p.m. southeast of Lewiston on County Road 25 near County Road 109. A four-door sedan driven by Wendell Ploetz, 68, of Utica ran into the back of the manure spreader being pulled by a tractor driven by Eric Thorn, 49, of Chatfield.

Both drivers were transported to Winona Health, then Ploetz was flown by MedLink AIR to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Late Thursday afternoon, a spokesman for Gundersen said Ploetz was in stable condition.

The sheriff said his deputies were assisted at the scene by Lewiston Ambulance, St. Charles Ambulance, Lewiston Fire, Lewiston Police, and the Minnesota State Patrol.