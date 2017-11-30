Copy-Fastenal creates history museum to celebrate 50 years in business

A Winona-based company is celebrating half a century in business by giving the public a first-hand look at its history.

Fastenal has temporarily opened a new museum at the site of its first store in downtown Winona.

The company first started working on the museum five years ago, compiling artifacts and documents from its last five decades.

It officially opened to the public Tuesday, on Fastenal's 50th anniversary.

The company says the museum pays tribute to founder Bob Kierlin, but also to the thousands of employees and community members who helped Fastenal grow.

"Fastenal is a homegrown business," said Molly Trim, who works in special projects at Fastenal and helped with the museum. "And so it's just been a great opportunity for us to open our doors to those in the community that have worked for us, that have bought from us, and that have just supported us along the way so it's just a great humble beginning story to tell and to share it with everyone who's helped us along the way."

The museum is open for one more day, Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and admission is free.

Fastenal plans to keep it set up and host open houses again in the future.