Viterbo completes pool play with another sweep - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Viterbo completes pool play with another sweep

Posted: Updated:

The Viterbo volleyball team will head into the NAIA Sweet 16 on a roll.

They beat Eastern Oregon Thursday 3-0 to finish pool play 3-0.

The set scores were 25-20, 25-18 and 25-18.

Maya Roberts led the way with 13 kills and Natalie Geidel had 11.

Viterbo moves on to the single elimination portion of the tournament Friday.

They'll play Jamestown at 1:30 PM.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.