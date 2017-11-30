Viterbo completes pool play with another sweep

The Viterbo volleyball team will head into the NAIA Sweet 16 on a roll.
They beat Eastern Oregon Thursday 3-0 to finish pool play 3-0.
The set scores were 25-20, 25-18 and 25-18.
Maya Roberts led the way with 13 kills and Natalie Geidel had 11.
Viterbo moves on to the single elimination portion of the tournament Friday.
They'll play Jamestown at 1:30 PM.
