Viterbo completes pool play with another sweep

The Viterbo volleyball team will head into the NAIA Sweet 16 on a roll.

They beat Eastern Oregon Thursday 3-0 to finish pool play 3-0.

The set scores were 25-20, 25-18 and 25-18.

Maya Roberts led the way with 13 kills and Natalie Geidel had 11.

Viterbo moves on to the single elimination portion of the tournament Friday.

They'll play Jamestown at 1:30 PM.