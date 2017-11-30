Thursday's local scores
Boys Basketball
Westby 45, Aquinas 56
Necedah 38, Ona. Luther 70...Byus 18 pts.
Augusta 47, Lincoln 40
La Farge 19, Brookwood 63
Richland Center 63, Sparta 52
Lyle-Pacelli 68, Houston 58
Girls Basketball
La Crescent 39, Caledonia 71...Tornstrom 25 pts., 7 3's
De Soto 31, North Crawford 40
Women's Basketball
UW-La Crosse 70, Macalester 55
NAHL
MN Magicians 3, CR Chill 2
Boys Hockey
BRF 4, La Crescent 0
Aquinas Co-op 5, Baraboo 2
Tomah 2, West Salem 5
Girls Hockey
Onalaska Co-op 1, EC Stars 6
