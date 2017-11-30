Thursday's local scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Thursday's local scores

Posted: Updated:

Thursday's local scores

Boys Basketball

Westby 45, Aquinas 56

Necedah 38, Ona. Luther 70...Byus 18 pts.

Augusta 47, Lincoln 40

La Farge 19, Brookwood 63

Richland Center 63, Sparta 52

Lyle-Pacelli 68, Houston 58

Girls Basketball

La Crescent 39, Caledonia 71...Tornstrom 25 pts., 7 3's

De Soto 31, North Crawford 40

Women's Basketball

UW-La Crosse 70, Macalester 55

NAHL

MN Magicians 3, CR Chill 2

Boys Hockey

BRF 4, La Crescent 0

Aquinas Co-op 5, Baraboo 2

Tomah 2, West Salem 5

Girls Hockey

Onalaska Co-op 1, EC Stars 6

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.