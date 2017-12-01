Lego® building contest helps build better tomorrows for local teen moms

On Saturday you can help build better tomorrows with Legos®. It's the Family & Children's Center Lego® building contest to raise money for Hope Academy on December 2nd. Jamie Korn, Development Director, Family & Children's Center, joined Daybreak to preview the event.
The Lego® Building contest supports Hope Academy. Hope Academy helps pregnant and parenting teen moms finish their high school credentials while learning how to raise a healthy child.
Event Details:
Saturday, December 2, 2017
9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Center Court - Valley View Mall
Contestants build a creation during a designated time slot using a provided Lego® kit. At the end of the build, contestants have the opportunity to explain their creations to three judges who critique their designs and choose a winner.
Participation prizes are awarded after each division and deluxe award packages are reserved for the top three finishers.
Contest Divisions
Family Category #1 | 9:30 am (max 5 people with at least one 18+ adult)
Youth Ages 4-6 | 11:00 am
Youth Ages 7-9 | 12:30 pm
Youth Ages 10-12 | 2:00 pm
Family Category #2 | 3:30 pm (max 5 people with at least one 18+ adult)
To register visit their website.
