State lawmaker wants cities to license Uber and Lyft drivers

One day after an Uber driver is charged in a sexual assault in Madison, a state lawmaker is taking action.

Assemblywoman Lisa Subeck wants ride share companies like Uber and Lyft regulated at the local level. On Thursday, Subeck (D-Madison) introduced LRB-0964 which would allow municipalities to require Transportation Network Company (TNC) drivers be licensed locally.

Current Wisconsin law prohibits cities, villages, and towns from licensing Uber and Lyft drivers the same way they license taxi drivers.

Under the proposed legislation, local law enforcement would provide driver background checks, maintain updated records, and access driver information immediately when incidents occur.

“My proposed bill puts the power back into the hands of our city and town leaders and local law enforcement officials to ensure drivers for TNCs like Uber operate safely and are accountable to our local communities,” said Rep. Subeck. "Our cities, villages, and towns can already license taxi drivers, and it just makes good sense to apply the same public safety measures when it comes to TNC drivers."

Something Alder Paul Skidmore agrees with.

“Whether they're drivers in cabs, drivers in buses, any type of people that has regular contact and all types of times of day and night that you need to be able to trust who you're working with,” Skidmore said.

He thinks all drivers should go through a background check.

“We now have several disturbing examples of TNC drivers accused of sexual assault or other crimes against passengers and others while on the job,” Subeck said.

"It's sad that sometimes it takes a severe incident like this,” Skidmore said.

Skidmore said he was one of a number of alders who were skeptical of Uber and Lyft when the companies arrived in Madison.

“Because unlike local companies that have rigorous background checks, Uber and Lyft did not. They have a demonstrated record of having issues like this.”

Skidmore said the proposed legislation is an important tool to help make sure that riders are safe.