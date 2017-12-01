Lyft driver shoots at passengers outside Brookfield Square, police say

Gunfire led to a manhunt outside Brookfield Square late Wednesday night.

Police said a Lyft driver picked up four customers from a motel at 11 p.m. and took them to the mall, which was closed at the time. The driver said he looked in the rearview mirror and saw one of the back seat passengers holding a gun.

The driver jumped out of the car and used his own gun to shoot at the four passengers, according to police. It's unclear whether any of them were hit.

Police described the incident as a possible attempted robbery.

Police said the four passengers ran away from the vehicle through the mall parking lot. Officers caught and arrested one of them.

His mother wants to know why the driver shot at her son.

"That Lyft driver blatantly told a lie, blatantly racially profiled those boys," Kiesha Taylor said.

Taylor said her son and his friends said the driver started talking crazily after he picked them up.

"In these parts, we're all licensed to carry guns and to shoot first and ask questions later," Taylor said.

The passengers asked the Lyft driver to pull over, and said they would walk because they had already paid. But he refused to stop until another car got in the way.

"So when he hit his brakes, it's when they jumped out. This man got out and did not say like 'Freeze,' or 'Stop,' or nothing. He just started shooting," Taylor said.

Authorities are still looking for the other three men. Police are calling them "armed and dangerous suspects."

Officers and deputies from several different law enforcement agencies were staged in the shopping center's parking lot overnight as they started searching the area. At least one K-9 unit also helped in the manhunt.

"They're very respectful young men, and that's how they carry themselves," Taylor said.

The man's mother spoke to our Milwaukee affliate WISN 12 News on the phone from Texas and said her son and his friends are from Michigan.

According to Lyft's website, it is Lyft's policy that neither drivers nor passengers are allowed to carry guns, regardless of whether or not they have a permit.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Brookfield police at 262-787-3702.