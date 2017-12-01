V-Hawks take down conference rival, advance to Elite 8

The Viterbo volleyball team is on to the NAIA quarterfinals after beating Jamestown 3-0 in the Sweet 16 Friday afternoon.

The set scores were 26-24, 25-11 and 25-18.

Natalie Geidel led the way with 16 kills and Aubrey Aspen had 11.

Amelia Grahn was the table-setter once again coming up with 40 assists and 11 digs.

Viterbo will play Park University at 8:15 PM Friday evening in the quarterfinals.