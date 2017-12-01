Super Bowl Live concert series will include Prince tribute - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Super Bowl Live concert series will include Prince tribute

Posted: Updated:

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A series of free, outdoor concerts during the 10-days leading up to the Super Bowl will include a Prince tribute and plenty of Minnesota flavor.

Producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis announced their concert lineup for Super Bowl Live on Friday.

The festival will include a "Prince night," during which Sheila E., the Revolution and Morris Day & the Time will pay tribute to the Purple One.

The New Power Generation will also perform during the festival, as well as other Twin Cities favorites, including Soul Asylum, the Suburbs, Bob Mould, Mint Condition, and more.

Jimmy "Jam" Harris says the concert series is an opportunity to showcase Minnesota music for a worldwide audience.

One non-local act will be Idina Menzel. She'll open the series by singing a hit from the Disney movie "Frozen."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.