Cat banned from library develops social media following - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Cat banned from library develops social media following

Posted: Updated:

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - A tabby named Max has been playing a game of cat and mouse with some Minnesota college librarians.

The furtive feline has been sneaking into the Macalester College library in St. Paul when people open the door and has been seen scampering around the bookshelves.

The library put up a wanted-type poster asking patrons, "Please do not let in the cat."

The Star Tribune reports that the conundrum has caused a stir on Twitter and Reddit, where people have been posting Max-inspired artwork. Someone even made a library card for Max, who has been grounded by his owner over his naughty behavior.

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.