Brakes likely factor in Tomah pedestrian crash

TOMAH, Wis. (AP) - -

Tomah police say the brakes on a car that struck a young pedestrian may have been a contributing factor in the accident.

A 17-year-old driver struck a 14-year-old girl in a crosswalk on Tuesday. Police say the girl suffered significant injuries and was taken to Tomah Memorial Hospital. The teen driver told police the brakes on her car malfunctioned.

Authorities said Friday that appears to be the case. The accident remains under investigation.

