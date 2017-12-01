Viterbo dean one of three finalists named for Iowa university president position

Briar Cliff University Sioux City, Iowa, has narrowed its search for a new president to three finalists.

Among them is Briar Cliff's executive vice president Rachelle Karstens. The other candidates come from other universities in Wisconsin and Montana. Thomas Knothe is the dean of the Dahl School of Business at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Timothy Laurent is the vice president for academic affairs at the University of Providence in Great Falls, Montana.

BCU spokesperson Leslie Heying told our sister station KTIV the finalists were on campus, this week, to meet with key members of the Briar Cliff community. Heying says the next president "will be determined by the University's Board of Trustees based on feedback from our presidential search committee and key constituents including students, faculty, staff and supporters of Briar Cliff."

There's no timeline set to name BCU's next president.

The president will replace Hamid Shirvani, who announced his resignation earlier this year, although it doesn't take effect until the end of the month.

Karstens is overseeing day-to-day operations at Briar Cliff, right now.

KTIV contributed to this report.