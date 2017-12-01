WIAA decides against shot clock in 7-3 vote

There is still no timetable to add a shot clock to high school basketball in Wisconsin.

The WIAA Board of Control has changed its mind and reversed its decision to add a shot clock, which would have been implemented in the 2019-20 season.

The board voted Friday morning to rescind its previous vote in favor of the shot clock, 7-3.

Back in June, the board approved a motion to add a the clock by a 6-4 margin. The decision received backlash from some athletic directors and coaches, due to both financial and basketball reasons.

The shot clock would have limited offensive possessions to 35 seconds in an effort to speed up pace of play.

Wisconsin would have been the ninth state to approve this measure. Massachusetts, Maryland, Rhode Island, Washington, New York, California, North Dakota and South Dakota already have a shot clock in place.