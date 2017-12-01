Badgers Football Looks To Make History Saturday

Some are calling it the biggest game in Wisconsin Badgers football history. Saturday night the Badgers have the opportunity to punch their ticket to the college football playoff, standing in their way is big ten rival Ohio State. The Buckeyes come into the game with the number-one-rated Big-Ten offense while the Badgers are the number-one rated defense.

ESPN La Crosse radio host John Pappadopoulous says, "Wisconsin's defense right now they are first or second in the country in terms of stopping the run in terms of stopping the pass and you look up and down almost every statistical number that is out there defensively they are right there with anybody in the country"

Former Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Vince Biegel says that the Badgers will rely on that defense moving forward.

"Coach Chryst keeps them focused. Gets them game ready and I think Coach Leonard has done an awesome job of making the defense his own and I know that the Badgers will lean on the defense moving forward and I think I am expecting big things from the Badgers"

Odds makers say Ohio State is a 6.5 point favorite to win in Indianapolis.

Pappadopoulous says despite being underdogs the badgers will come out on top.

"Buckeyes are a favorite in Vegas to win this but absolutely I think Wisconsin can with this game. I think it will be close but if I had to split hairs I think the Badgers win it. I think they are going to the playoff"

Beigel also says the Badgers will be victorious "my prediction is 28-24, Wisconsin over Ohio State"

In 2014, Ohio State defeated Wisconsin in the championship game. The score was 59 to 0.

In 2017, the prospect of beating the Buckeyes for a spot in the College Football Playoff makes revenge much sweeter to the badgers and their fans.