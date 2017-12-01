Aquinas doesn't let go of their lead to come out on top over Hayward

A big non-conference test for Aquinas. The Blugolds faced Hayward. The Hurricanes are number one in division three, while Aquinas is number one in division four.

The Blugolds relied on their full-court press to take an early lead. They didn't let up from there coming out on top 63-49. Lexi Donarski and Courtney Becker led the team in scoring with 16 points a piece. Four players finished in double figures.

Aquinas moves onto 3-0 on the season.