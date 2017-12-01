Friday's Scores

Boys Basketball
Central 86 Eau Claire North 87
West Salem 50 Tomah 59
La Farge 15 Wauzeka Steuben 77
DeSoto 47 Seneca 56
Viroqua 55 Hillsboro 63
Ithaca 70 N. Crawford 65
Girls Basketball
Hayward 49 Aquinas 63
Westby 40 Onalaska 64
Eau Claire North 46 Central 28
New Lisbon 32 Bangor 83
Black River Falls 13 G-E-T 78
Viroqua 14 West Salem 70
Arcadia 50 Onalaska Luther 46
Blair-Taylor 68 Gilmanton 29
Mel-Min 83 Augusta 35
Lanesboro 42 Spring Grove 51
Cashton 52 Royall 42
Boys Hockey
St. Mary's Springs 4 Onalaska 1
Women's Volleyball
Viterbo 3 Jamestown 0
Viterbo 3 Park U. 0
