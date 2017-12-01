Friday's Scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Friday's Scores

By Karley Marotta, Weekend Sports Anchor
Boys Basketball 

Central 86 Eau Claire North 87

West Salem 50 Tomah 59 

La Farge 15 Wauzeka Steuben 77 

DeSoto 47 Seneca 56

Viroqua 55 Hillsboro 63

Ithaca 70 N. Crawford 65 

Girls Basketball 

Hayward 49 Aquinas 63

Westby 40 Onalaska 64

Eau Claire North 46 Central 28

New Lisbon 32 Bangor 83

Black River Falls 13 G-E-T 78

Viroqua 14 West Salem 70

Arcadia 50 Onalaska Luther 46

Blair-Taylor 68 Gilmanton 29

Mel-Min  83 Augusta 35

Lanesboro 42 Spring Grove 51

Cashton 52 Royall 42

Boys Hockey

St. Mary's Springs 4 Onalaska 1

Women's Volleyball 

Viterbo 3 Jamestown 0 

Viterbo 3 Park U. 0 

 

 

