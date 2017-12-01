The defending state champs fall in double OT

Central is ranked number two in division two and traveled to face Eau Claire North in what was a hard fought game.

Time is winding in regulation, Central is leading by one, and Jack Kron finds Noah Hanson in the corner for three. The Huskies take a 67-65 lead.

Central answers when Johnny Davis takes it hard to the rim. He ties the game up at 67-67. This one is headed to overtime.

Back and forth continues in overtime. Dalton Banks takes it hard to the hoop and finishes. North leads by 3.

Central answers again. Johnny Davis drills the clutch three. That ties it up at 76-76. This one is going to double OT.

Now, 1.1 on the shot clock. Kron inbounds to Dalton Banks who lays it in at the buzzer.

The Huskies win 87-86.