YMCA kicks off Winter Walk/Run Series with Jingle Bell 5k

The YMCA hosted the first part of their annual Winter Walk/Run series Saturday morning.

The Jingle Bell Walk Run is part of a three-race series which includes the New Years Resolution on January 6th

and the Heartthrob on February 10th. This mornings event included a 5-mile run and a 5-k race. The Marketing Director for the YMCA, Travis Pernsteiner says this is a great way for people to stay active during the cold winter months.

"During the cold winter months, it is often hard to stay active, stay fit and stay motivated. So that is why the YMCA hosts these races in December, January, and February to really give people something to train for, strive for and get outside and be a little active during throughout the Winter months"

All proceeds from this race benefit the Livestrong Program at the YMCA to help cancer patients regain their strength and well being.