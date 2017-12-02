The National Weather Service Hosts Annual Skywarn Recognition Day

The National Weather Service hosted its annual Skywarn Recognition Day Saturday afternoon.

National Weather Service meteorologists rely on amateur radio operators and spotters when severe weather is occurring in order to get a feel for what is happening on the ground.

Local amateur radio operators had the chance to practice their communication skills and work hands-on with the National Weather Service.

Amateur radio operator Tom O'Brien says radio operators like himself provide ground truth for what the meteorologists are seeing.

"Meteorologists can say hey we think there is rotation in such and such spot do you see anything there? A guy comes back, nope we don't see anything or yes we do see something so yeah it provides ground truth for the meteorologists here. They see the radar, we see what is happening out in the field."

Amateur radio operators practice making calls back and forth with stations across the world at Saturday's event.