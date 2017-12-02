Truck becomes lodged underneath I-90 overpass

Drivers who went near Exit 3 in La Crosse Saturday morning may have come across an unusual sight... a semi carrying an oversized load stuck underneath the I-90 overpass.

Two sections of a per-fabricated house were being hauled southbound in the right lane of highway 35 along with their assisting vehicles. The first made it underneath, however the second became lodged as the angle of the load was caught under the Eastbound I-90 overpass. Traffic was reduced to one lane while tire pressure was deflated enough to be able to remove the load. No significant damage was done to the bridge.

Police said the cause is under investigation by state patrol.