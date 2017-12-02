2017 Thunder Ride proceed donation

Proceeds from the 2017 Thunder Ride were distributed to Gundersen and Mayo Clinic Health Systems on December 2.

For the last 15 years the Thunder Ride provides area bikers a chance to ride to cure juvenile diabetes.

Proceeds from the event are distributed between Gundersen and Mayo Clinic Health Systems to provide affected families with more than just medicine.

"What we really want to do is make it easier for the kids, because it is quite challenging and it's quite challenging for parents also at times," describes Mayo Clinic Health System Diabetes Educator, Wanda Blenka.

Blenka elaborates on how they hope the funds impact the lives of affected families, "No longer do they have to worry about the burden of the finances, they can concentrate more on their kids."

If you or someone you know is battling diabetes contact Mayo Clinic Health System's Diabetes Education Center at (608)-392-7824.

