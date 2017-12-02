La Crosse Skyrockers kick off annual nightly salutes

Through the month of December, the La Crosse Skyrockers will light up the sky every night at 6 p.m. in a countdown to 2018.

The nightly salutes started in 1999. The firework countdown is also a fundraiser for the non-profit organization. For just $25 per shell, anyone interested can join the La Crosse Skyrockers in shooting fireworks from Granddad Bluff or Pettibone Park. Members of the La Crosse Skyrockers say individuals, families, and even classrooms have participated in the nightly salutes. Some people choose to participate for the chance to have fun while others shoot the fireworks to celebrate a big event or even remember a loved one. To join the Skyrockers Countdown Club and pick a date to set off a nightly salute, visit the La Crosse Skyrockers website .

The La Crosse Skyrockers will also host the Fourth Annual "Stuff the Mortars!" Open House and Fundraiser at Myrick Park on Saturday, December 9 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Refreshments will be served, and the public has the chance to ask questions about fireworks and the organization. Those in attendance have the chance to win a free shot for a nightly salute.