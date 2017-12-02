7th annual Care and Share Expo brings La Crosse non-profits together

45 local non-profits got into the giving spirit during the 7th annual Care and Share Expo on December 2.

Presented by the Franke Foundation, the event brings community members and non-profits together for an alternative gift fair.

Attendees at the event shop the booths of local groups and make a same day donation in the name of those on their holiday gift list.

This year, the Franke Foundation matches donations totaling up to $1,000 for each group in attendance.

An additional donation from an anonymous donor allowed each group to receive $10 dollars for every volunteer they sign up during the event.

Despite the generous donations Care and Share is more than just an opportunity for non-profits to make money, "Rarely will you get all the non-profits together in one place at one time," describes Community Outreach Coordinator for the Coulee Region Humane Society, Samantha Luhmann.

Luhmann continues, "So it's a great opportunity for the public to come in and showcase all the different non-profits in the area. A lot of these guys are really small and they don't even have offices."

The Care and Share Expo. takes place on the first Saturday in December every year, so mark your 2018 calendars now.

