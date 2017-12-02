Machine Shed is Total Loss in Dakota Fire

A large machine shed is a total loss Saturday night after firefighters spent an hour battling flames in Dakota.

The call came in around 2:45 for a fully engulfed structure fire. Nodine, Dakota and Pickwick fire departments responded to the call.

Flames could be seen coming out of top of the shed. Firefighters were able to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading.

Tenders were brought in to help battle fire, which took about an hour to extinguish.

There is no word on the cause of the fire as it remains under investigation.