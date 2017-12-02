Children's Museum opens new "Luckey Climber"

It's out with the old and in with the new at the Children's Museum of La Crosse. A brand new climbing attraction opened Saturday morning.

The Luckey Climber is a structure with 60 spiraling platforms held together by 2 miles of steel cable. Each platform has a different animal's eye painted on it. The Children's Museum said this has been on their wish list of attractions for a number of years since it allows more kids to use it than the previous rock wall afforded.

"We're just thrilled to have a sculpture, a piece of art that the kids can climb on and a ton of children can be on this at the same time," said the Children's Museum's Executive Director Anne Snow. "It's unlimited."

The climber was designed by the Luckey family and sponsored by the Cleary-Kumm Foundation. The Children's Museum has plans to add displays surrounding the climber in the future.