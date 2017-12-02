Small, isolated Wisconsin school district faces challenges - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Small, isolated Wisconsin school district faces challenges

WASHINGTON ISLAND, Wis. (AP) - A small northeast Wisconsin school district sees some of the same challenges that larger districts in the state face.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Washington Island School District is the state's smallest pre-kindergarten through 12th grade school district with just over 70 students. The district's isolated location off the tip of the Door County Peninsula means it has small class sizes and funding issues.

The district faces issues such as teacher recruitment, health insurance and transportation costs, taxes, funding special education and finding substitute teachers.

Local taxpayers fund about 99 percent of the district's $1.5 million annual budget. Other districts in the state receive a third to half of their funding from state aid. The district goes on referendum every other year in order to stay open.

Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj

