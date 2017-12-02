Copy-Some Wisconsin schools switch to standards-based grading

Some Wisconsin schools switch to standards-based grading - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Several Wisconsin school districts are using standards-based grading instead of the typical A-F grading system to evaluate how students learn.

Milwaukee Public Radio reports that teachers using the new grading method may use quizzes at the end of class, projects or writing assignments to evaluate how much students understand. The evaluations help teachers see what students may need more instruction on.

Lisa Westman is an educational consultant based across Wisconsin and Illinois. She says the style allows for more flexible pacing. She says it operates on a progression method instead of a pass or fail system.

Racine Unified, Glendale-River Hills, Milwaukee and Greendale public schools are among the southeastern Wisconsin districts that have switched to the new grading system.

Information from: WUWM-FM, http://www.wuwm.com

