Remains of Minnesota WWII vet laid to rest outside Seattle

CHISHOLM, Minn. (AP) - The remains of a Minnesota native and World War II veteran have been laid to rest in Washington state 65 years after his death.

KARE-TV reports that U.S. Air Force Capt. John Ponikvar of Chisholm died in a plane crash 1952. Ponikvar's plane veered off course and crashed into Mt. Gannett in Alaska. Weather delayed rescue efforts and the men on the aircraft where entombed under ice and snow.

A National Guard crew discovered parts of the plane in 2012 and reignited the search for the remains. Searchers have uncovered 37 of 52 servicemen. Ponikvar's remains were found in 2016.

Ponikvar was buried in a cemetery outside of Seattle on what would have been his 95th birthday. He was buried next to his wife, who died in 1994.

Information from: KARE-TV, http://www.kare11.com

