UW-La Crosse wrestling goes 2-1 at Candlewood Suites Duals

The UW-L wrestling squad hit the mats today in the Candlewood Suites Duals. The Eagles hosted three rounds. 

The first round was against the #1 ranked Wartburg College where the Eagles fell 9-25. 

The Eagles bounced back in the second round defeating #21 ranked Concordia College 36-6. 

They capitalized on a successful day defeating Cornell College 40-3.  

   

