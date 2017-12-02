UW-La Crosse wrestling goes 2-1 at Candlewood Suites Duals

The UW-L wrestling squad hit the mats today in the Candlewood Suites Duals. The Eagles hosted three rounds.
The first round was against the #1 ranked Wartburg College where the Eagles fell 9-25.
The Eagles bounced back in the second round defeating #21 ranked Concordia College 36-6.
They capitalized on a successful day defeating Cornell College 40-3.
