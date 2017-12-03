Sparta officer struck by passing motorist during traffic stop

A Sparta police officer was left with minor injuries after being struck by a motorist Saturday night.

According to a news release, around 8:40 pm police were conducting a high risk traffic stop on Highway 16 near Riverview Place in Sparta. The vehicle being pulled over was suspected of being involved in a burglary. During the stop, the department said a passing motorist struck Officer Brian James.

The motorist stopped on scene. James was taken to Sparta's Mayo Clinic and released with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.