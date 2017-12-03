Local lawmakers excited for hemp farming potential

Following the legalization of industrial hemp farming in Wisconsin, some local lawmakers expressed excitement on what that future holds for farmers.

More Info: Wisconsin Legalizes Hemp Farming

Wisconsin was one of the largest producers of industrial hemp in the early 1900s until it was banned in the 1950s. The National Hemp Association says there are over 50,000 uses for the plant ranging from cloth and fabric to biofuels and lubricants.

"When I was growing up, I remember driving around and seeing all of the tobacco being grown in La Crosse County and in particular down in Vernon and Crawford County," said State Representative Steve Doyle. "We don't really see that any more, but in the future if we see that replaced by hemp fields where we're actually making some money off of a cash crop like that, that I see as the future of agriculture."

The bill had unanimous support from state lawmakers. Wisconsin now joins 30 other states in legalizing hemp farming.