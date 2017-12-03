7 treated for suspected CO poisoning in northeast Minnesota - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

VIRGINIA, Minn. (AP) - Authorities say seven people are being treated for suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at a home in northeastern Minnesota.

The Virginia Fire Department was dispatched about 10 a.m. Sunday to a duplex.

Virginia Fire Battalion Chief Kevin Poffs says seven people who either lived at the duplex or were visiting were taken to a Virginia hospital for treatment. He says several were then airlifted to a Duluth hospital.

WDIO-TV reports two Virginia firefighters, two Virginia police officers and a St. Louis County sheriff's deputy were evaluated for possible carbon monoxide exposure.

The cause of the poisoning is under investigation.

