Car strikes Wisconsin Capitol building - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Car strikes Wisconsin Capitol building

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A car struck the Wisconsin Capitol building over the weekend after the driver apparently suffered a medical problem.

Dane County Communications tells WKOW-TV that a call came in of a vehicle rolling into a wall of the Capitol building about 7:30 p.m. Saturday. A Madison firetruck and an ambulance responded.

A state Department of Administration representative says the driver apparently had a medical event that led to the crash.

There was no reported damage to the Capitol. No one else was in the car when it crashed. The condition of the driver is not known.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.